Gia Lai introduces strengths, potential to foreign partners
At the event (Photo: VNA)Gia Lai (VNA) – A conference took place in Gia Lai on April 22 to promoting the partnership for development between the Central Highlands province and foreign consulates general and business associations located in Ho Chi Minh City.
The province covers 1.5 million ha, the second biggest area among localities nationwide, and has a population of 1.5 million. Its weather and soil conditions are favourable for large-scale agro-forestry development.
As heard at the function, Gia Lai is welcoming investors in its strong sectors of high-tech agriculture, processing, renewable energy and tourism.
Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay said the province and its businesses have shared a deep and effective relationship with Laos for years.
Italian Consul General Enrico Padula expressed his hope for further cooperation opportunities between Italy and Gia Lai in renewable energy in the future.
He vowed to be a bridge to link the province to experienced Italian firms.
Claudio Schuftan, Honorary Consul of Chile, noted that Chile has experience in deep processing of farm produce and expected the sides to have joint cooperation and investment programmes in the field.
Concluding the conference, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Thanh called upon international organisations and partners to increase investment collaboration with the province in a win-win manner.
Such cooperation will help consolidate and foster the diplomatic ties and friendship shared between Vietnam and countries involved, he stated./.