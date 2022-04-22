Business PM requests developing transparent, sustainable capital market How to develop a safe, transparent, effective, and sustainable capital market to ensure macro-economic stability is the focus of a conference held under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 22.

Business USAID, MPI sign agreement to expand cooperation The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) of Vietnam signed an amendment to their bilateral partnership agreement to expand USAID’s support to include local capacity development.

Videos Vietnam developing national brand ecosystem Developing a network of enterprises, experts, and national brands is necessary to improve value and promote Vietnamese national brands. This counts among the many highlights of the Vietnam National Brand Week launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.