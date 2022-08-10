An AO-infected girl at school (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of the southern province of Bac Lieu handed over 55 gifts to local AO/dioxin victims during its gathering on August 10, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of AO disaster in Vietnam (August 10).

On the occasion, the provincial People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to individuals who had made remarkable contribution to joint efforts to ease AO pain.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Ai Nam asked the association to work closely with departments and agencies to raise public awareness of the AO/dioxin consequences on human and environment.

She also suggested that associations for AO/Dioxin victims at all levels regularly launch campaigns to help AO victims, especially during major national celebrations and Day for AO Victims.

According to Chairwoman of the provincial association Vo Thi Hong Thoai, Bac Lieu is one of the provinces hardest hit by toxic chemicals with over 10,000 exposed to AO.

The association has so far raised 20.4 billion VND, and spent 19.8 billion VND (860,000 USD) on building 149 and repairing 14 houses for AO victims, presented production tools and capital for 115 households, handed over 685 wheelchairs, 67 bicycles and medicines to over 800 victims, as well as New Year and August 10 gifts to more than 14,186 households, she said./.