Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum

Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.