Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum
The Bat Trang Pottery Museum, part of the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence, is a new destination for those who love ceramics. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
The architecture of the museum is inspired by the “Lo Bau” (Bau kiln) in Bat Trang village. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
Visitors will be impressed by its rather unique architecture, with the shape of 7 giant spirals in light brown, inspired by potter's wheels. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
The exhibition area is divided into zones, displaying different types of ceramic products. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)
