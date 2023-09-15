Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians expected to put forth sustainable development solutions
The ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly, is an opportunity for young legislators to meet and share experiences to promote the implementation of the sustainable development goals, according to delegates to the event.
Delegates to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly, is an opportunity for young legislators to meet and share experiences to promote the implementation of the sustainable development goals, according to delegates to the event.
Reverien Nahayo from Burundi spoke highly of Vietnam's professionalism in organising this international event by arranging everything very scientifically and effectively.
Learning experiences to help Burundi develop stronger is the delegation’s target when participating in this important event, said Reverien Nahayo.
Chrisstina Yuri Costa from Timor-Leste showed her belief to learn from lessons shared by other delegates and share her country’s experiences to international friends.
Many delegates from countries around the world expressed their expectations that the conference will pass important resolutions and documents to achieve set goals in the fields of politics, economy, culture, society and healthcare, and put forward solutions to promote regional growth. One of the contents concerned by many delegates is the discussion and promulgation of a law reform plan to implement the Women, Peace and Security agenda.
An overview of the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians. (Photo: VNA)Many said they hoped discussion sessions will come up with initiatives to help better define the role of parliaments and young parliamentarians in promoting respect for cultural diversity in the context of digital transformation and globalisation.
The selection of the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations” is linked to both the goal set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of accompanying the United Nations to promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Vietnam's current concern to invest in culture to turn it into a driving force and resource for socio-economic development.
The pioneering force in digital transformation is the youth, however, to achieve successful transformation, many challenges still remain, they said.
Therefore, this is a great opportunity and a useful bridge for young parliamentarians to exchange experiences in digital transformation, flexible adaptation solutions after the COVID-19 pandemic and market fluctuations, thereby setting forth strategies to mobilise resources for development investment, production and business, they added./.