Table tennis player Nguyen Anh Tu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 33rd Golden Racket International Table Tennis Championship will start in Ho Chi Minh City on July 4.



More than 100 players from eight countries and territories including Chinese Taipei, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Japan will compete in four categories – men’s and women’s doubles, and men’s and women’s singles.



This year, Vietnam’s team include Mai Hoang My Trang, Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh of HCM City, Nguyen Anh Tu of Hanoi, and Doan Ba Tuan Anh and Nguyen Duc Tuan of Hai Duong.



A total 300 million VND (13,000 USD) is up for grabs, with the winner of each team category set to pocket 30 million VND (1,300 USD) while 20 million VND (870 USD) in cash will be awarded for each individual event.



The event is a good chance for local players to prepare for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines later this year.



Sponsored by Ton Dong A Corporation, the event is part of the ranking system of the International Table Tennis Federation.



The event will last until July 7.-VNA