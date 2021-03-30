Culture - Sports Exhibition of paintings donated by Japanese collector opens in Da Nang An exhibition of 22 paintings in a collection of works by Vietnamese artists titled “Houei” (Prosperity) of Japanese collector Itoh Toyokichi opened in the central city on March 29, on the occasion of the 46 years of the liberation day of Da Nang city (March 29).

Culture - Sports Song Doc Nghinh Ong Festival recognised as national intangible heritage The annual Song Doc Nghinh Ong Festival, also known as the Whale Worshiping Festival, was recently recognised as national intangible cultural heritage during a ceremony held recently in the southern province of Ca Mau.