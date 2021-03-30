Golf Danang FantastiCity Open 2021 to be held next month
Top domestic golfers will participate in the Golf Danang FantastiCity Open 2021, taking place in the central city of Da Nang from April 30 to May 2, the municipal Department of Tourism said at a conference on March 30.
Ba Na Hills Golf Club (Photo: golftrip.asia)
The event will kick off a series of golf tournament “Race to central Coast – The Essences of Vietnam” to popularise golf courses in Da Nang and other central localities.
Golfers will compete at Bana Hills Golf Club on April 30, and Montgomerie Links on May 1.
Besides, they can choose to play at BRG Danang Golf Clubs, Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An, Hoiana Shores Golf Club, and Laguna Golf Lang Co.
According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh, the tournament aims to promote local golf and MICE tourism, and make contribution to realising the Government’s dual goals of pandemic prevention and socio-economic development.
On the occasion, golfers and their families will have opportunities to experience local excellent cuisines and entertainment services./.