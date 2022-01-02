Sci-Tech Scientists: VinFuture prizes honour sci-tech ideas serving humanity An exchange with international scientists, who are members of the VinFuture Prize Council and Pre-Screening Committee, was held in Hanoi on January 18, as part of the VinFuture Award Week.

Business PM believes in public, business support for national digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his belief that the public and business community will actively support the building of national database on population and management of citizen ID cards, contributing to promoting national digital transformation and socio-economic management in the next period.

Sci-Tech Smart hospital project underway in Ninh Thuan A strategic cooperation agreement was recently signed regarding the launch of the first smart hospital of Advantech computer manufacturing company in Vietnam in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.