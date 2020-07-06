World Alibaba to open third cloud data centre in Indonesia next year Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to open its third cloud data centre in Indonesia in 2021 with a hope to expand its presence in this market amidst rising competition.

World Indonesia to offer 62.3 billion USD in bonds in H2 to finance coronavirus fight Indonesia is preparing to offer 900.4 trillion Rp (62.35 billion USD) worth of sovereign debt papers (SBN) in the second half of the year as debt financing swells significantly to fund the country’s coronavirus response, Jakarta Post reported.

World Indonesia says trade, investment deal with Australia takes effect An Indonesia-Australia deal that eliminates most trade tariffs between the two nations and aims to open up investment, took effect on July 5, Reuters quoted Indonesia's Trade Ministry as saying.