Google announces that it will offer 40,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students at an event held within the framework of the 2023 Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE 2023). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Google on October 28 announced that it will offer 40,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students, and introduced three additional training courses in its programme to support Vietnam’s digital transformation, as part of the Google Career Certificates programme.



The announcement was made an event held within the framework of the 2023 Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE 2023) held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment from October 28-November 1.



The Google Career Certificates programme, launched in 2022, is a non-profit project by Google in Vietnam, sponsored by the National Innovation Centre (NIC).



The programme is part of a series of projects and activities by Google to enhance the digital skills and knowledge of the Vietnamese workforce.



After completing each course, learners receive globally recognised professional certifications from Google in various fields, including IT support, data analytics, project management, digital marketing & e-commerce, and user experience design, through the online learning platform www.coursera.org.



The programme will offer eight courses, including five courses launched during the 2022-2023 phase, and three new courses: cybersecurity, advanced data analytics, and business intelligence. These courses will be available for free until December 31, 2024.



It obtained significant achievements in narrowing the digital gap in Vietnam, providing learning and development opportunities for 20,000 students. In addition, the programme has cooperated with VietnamWorks and TopCV to build a network of more than 100 recruitment partners./.