Business Rice farmers switch to high-value crops More rice farmers in Can Tho city have switched to other crops or have rotated the cultivation of rice with other crops to increase income and cope with drought.

Business Vietnam develops modern supply system for farm products Vietnam is working to develop a system of modern agricultural product supply centres to promote the consumption of farm produce, enhance food safety and hygiene, and improve the competitive edge of Vietnamese goods.

Business Yen Bai approves projects worth nearly 130 million USD The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai granted in-principle approval for 15 investment projects worth a total 3 trillion VND (nearly 130 million USD) during a meeting with investors on March 1.

Business Portal to support SMEs in Hanoi launched The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Support Centre under the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment has officially put into operation a portal to support businesses at hotrodoanhnghiep.hanoi.gov.vn.