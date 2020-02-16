Business VN banks more open for EU investors under newly-approved trade pact Investors from the EU will have opportunities to own higher stakes in Vietnamese banks than those from other countries under Việt Nam’s commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Garment group to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19 The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.