Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signs on a stamp. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at a memorial site dedicated to the late leader in his native town of Vung Liem in Vung Liem district in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 22, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary (November 23).

PM Chinh vowed to follow the example of the late PM, uphold the revolutionary moral spirit, and do the best to serve the nation and people for the goal of wealthy people, strong nation, democracy, equality and civilisation.

He later attended a ceremony to issue a collection of post stamps marking the occasion and visited the gallery house “Uncle Sau Dan’s Garden” at the memorial site.

In the afternoon of the same day, the government leader attended an inauguration and handover ceremony for Nguyen Hieu Tu High School in Vung Liem town.

Funded by Trung Nam Construction JSC, the school sits on a site of 12,000 sq.m and is built at a total cost of 162 billion VND (6.75 million USD).

In the evening, the PM attended a special art performance show celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of late PM Vo Van Kiet (November 23, 1922 - 2022)./.