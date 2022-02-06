Government to buy nearly 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for children aged 5-12
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has decided to buy 21.9 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12.
Under Resolution 14/NQ-CP, the Government agreed on the application of contractor selection method in special cases stated in Article 26 of the Bidding Law during the purchase of the vaccine, which is in line with relevant regulations.
The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to buy and implement the injection of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the targeted children in a safe and efficient manner.
By February 4, the country had administered over 182.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, with over 74.21 million people now fully inoculated./.