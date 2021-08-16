In a resolution, the Government agreed with the Prime Minister’s approval to choose contractors in buying 19,998,810 doses of the vaccine in line with conditions stated in its decision issued in May.



The Ministry of Health will be responsible for the purchase of the vaccine as soon as possible in an effort to meet the need in COVID-19 prevention and control.



Since February, Vietnam has received more than 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of them, over 8.68 million doses were from the COVAX Facility./.

VNA