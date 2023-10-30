Gov’t to pilot three national target programmes in districts
The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.
At the plenary session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.
The programmes are on rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.
During a plenary session of the 15th National Assembly’s sixth session in Hanoi on October 30, Deputy PM Quang said compared to the report presented at the fifth session, there have been positive developments in the implementation of the national target programmes, particularly in resolving the basic issues related to the policies and mechanisms for development investment funds.
He added that the State capital scheduled to be allocated for public administrative units in each locality for phases has been announced.
If this capital is not used up, it could be converted into development investment capital. This is a solution to remove bottleneck in this matter, he said.
Minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said it is the second term for the implementation of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction. However, this term comes with higher requirements compared to the previous one.
He said the entire political system has exerted significant efforts toward the common goal of sustainable poverty reduction, particularly efforts from localities, poor and near-poor households.
So far, the NA's goals have been basically achieved, which he said, is a noteworthy result.
According to him, Vietnam stands out globally in terms of poverty reduction since it is the only Asian country to roll out a comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable multidimensional poverty reduction programme./.