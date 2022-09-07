Greetings extended to Brazil on Independence Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the Federative Republic of Brazil’s 200th Independence Day (September 7, 1822 - 2022).
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also cabled a congratulatory message to his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca./.