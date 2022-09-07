Politics Palau aims to enhance cooperation with Vietnam President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. was very impressed by Vietnam’s economic development and wanted to cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation in construction, infrastructure development, tourism, human resources and fisheries, Minister of Human Resources, Culture, Tourism and Development Ngirabelas Tmetuchl said during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam in Tokyo on September 7.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed foreign minister of UK Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to James Cleverly on his appointment as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland./.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 7.

Politics Full-time legislators discuss draft bills, resolution to be approved at NA fourth session Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies gathered on September 7 to discuss six bills and one draft resolution that are expected to be approved at the upcoming fourth session of the 15th NA.