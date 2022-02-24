The circular stipulates principles for foreign investment management, one of which is not to hinder or affect the normal operation of foreign-invested organizations and projects during the process of supervision and evaluation.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment is authorized to supervise and evaluate the enforcement of state management of foreign investment, and inspect large-scale foreign-invested projects, among others.



Ministries and ministerial-level agencies in charge of specialized management are responsible for sending reports on the supervision and assessment to the MoPI every year.



Meanwhile, the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are tasked with carrying out the overall supervision and assessment for foreign investment activities within their management.



The circular will take effect on April 1 this year./.

VNA