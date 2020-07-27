Society Hanoi planning to welcome foreign tourists back The Hanoi People’s Committee has requested relevant agencies to make preparations for welcoming foreign tourists back when circumstances allow.

Travel Travelers to enjoy huge discounts for Hoi An visit Holidaymakers looking to travel to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% at several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.

Business Vietnam Airlines to resume flights between Van Don and Da Nang National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume return flights between the northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang on July 30.