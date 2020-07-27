Ha Giang organises sporting, cultural activities to stimulate tourism
Hoang Su Phi in Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang plans to organise a number of sporting, cultural and tourism activities throughout this year to promote its stunning landscapes, rich ethnic culture and tourism.
A tennis tournament for clubs from Ha Giang and Ha Tinh provinces, a friendly football tournament and Loop Ultra Hoang Su Phi Trail run race will be held in July and August.
Tourists will have a chance to visit the market in Hoang Su Phi, well known for its beautiful rice terraces, in September.
The Hoang Su Phi Market is not only a place for trading but also a meeting place for various ethnic minorities.
Motorbike and auto races will be held in September.
In November, the annual Buckwheat Flower Festival will showcase flowers, photos of buckwheat flowers and cultural activities.
Tran Duc Quy, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province has developed three spaces for cultural tourism and a number of unique travel products.
It has launched a travel stimulus programme from June to the end of this year to attract tourists, Quy told a conference in HCM City to boost travel from the south to Ha Giang.
It is offering travel products at a discount of 30-50 percent.
The province targets sustainable development of green tourism, Quy said.
Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said Ha Giang is known as one of the most interesting destinations in Vietnam.
The province’s stimulus travel programme would contribute to the recovery of the domestic travel market and inspire domestic travel, he said.
It should strengthen linkages with HCM City and other cities and provinces in the country to develop inter-regional and inter-provincial travel products, he added./.
