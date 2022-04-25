Ha Long applies mobile app to boost smart city building
To boost digital transformation and smart city building, Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province has put into use the Ha Long Smart app to serve people and businesses.
The Ha Long Smart app can be downloaded from mobile app stores. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA)
Via this app, part of the intelligent operations centre (IOC) in Ha Long, people can easily report problems to authorities, access online public services, and seek routes to agency and departmental headquarters, tourist attractions, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities and pharmacies, while staying up-to-date with information from local administrations and media outlets.
The app, launched in February this year, also provides contact details for health stations from grassroots to provincial levels so people can access COVID-19 treatment advice, local authorities said.
All public opinions given via Ha Long Smart will be sent to the IOC and then to the agencies in charge of the issues mentioned for settlement. Settlement results will also be publicised on the app so that people can check and assess state agencies’ performance.
Authorities said the app will help increase state agencies’ interaction with locals, thereby contributing to a civilised, modern, open, transparent, and friendly living environment in the city.
So far, Ha Long Smart has recorded more than 33,000 downloads and over 800 accounts.
The city authorities noted they will add more functions to the app in order to further connect people with one another and the administration.
Quang Ninh province is working to strongly develop the digital economy and establish itself as a role model in comprehensive digital transformation at a provincial level.
Among the targets for 2030, the northern province hopes the digital economy will account for about 30 percent of GDRP, with labour productivity increasing by over 13 percent annually.
Besides, it targets 100 percent of paperwork at district and communal levels be handled digitally, 99 percent of adults opening e-banking accounts, and 90 percent of state agencies’ monitoring and examination activities be conducted in the digital environment and their information systems. It also eyes at least 500 digital businesses by 2030./.