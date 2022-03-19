Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam accounts for 10 per cent of global footwear exports
Viet Nam occupied over 10 percent of share in the world footwear market for the first time, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021.
See more
InfographicHoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.
InfographicQuang Ninh aims to host some 9.5 million tourists in 2022
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.5 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners.
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
InfographicHanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations
Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.
InfographicMemorial to President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island
Co To island is home to many interesting cultural and historical sites. Prominent among them is a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, built in 1968. It has been recognised as a national cultural and historical site.