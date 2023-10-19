Destinations Infographic Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.

Destinations Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Destinations Infographic Regent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.