Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site twice due to its aesthetic values, geology and caves.

Meanwhile, a dossier seeking a world heritage title for Cat Ba Archipelago was sent to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in September 2013.

After the evaluation process, the International Union for Conservation of Nature submitted a decision to the centre at its 38th meeting in Qatar in 2014, recommending Vietnam to consider the extension of Ha Long Bay’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to Cat Ba Archipelago in nearby Hai Phong city.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature in Vietnam also issued an official dispatch affirming the necessity of the extension.

Cat Ba Archipelago includes over 360 islands, including Cat Ba island in the south of Ha Long Bay. It was previously recognized as a world biosphere by UNESCO./.

VNA