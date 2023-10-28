Ha Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads
The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.
VNA
