Society Infographic COVID-19 officially becomes Group B infectious disease Under Decision No 26/2023/QD-TTg from the Prime Minister dated October 19, 2023, from October 20, COVID-19 is no longer a Group A infectious disease and is downgraded to Group B.

Society Infographic First glass bridge in Central Highlands Visitors to the resort city of Da Lat can experience the first glass bridge of the Central Highlands region. The bridge connects Mong Mo Hill and Love Valley - two major tourist attractions in the city.

Society Infographic Targets in digital society development to 2025 Implementing the “National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, with a vision to 2030”, Vietnam has to date attained remarkable achievements, with awareness about digital transformation constantly improving.

Society Infographic Six Vietnamese universities named in THE world rankings 2024 British magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has announced its World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024), in which six Vietnamese universities are listed. Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University are both in the 601 - 800 group in the global rankings and again lead Vietnamese universities, but have both fallen in their position compared to 2023.