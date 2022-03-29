According to the city authorities, one of the newest is Sea Octopus cruise which can serve over 200 visitors with two large dining rooms and several private ones, offering around 100 dishes, mostly seafood.

Besides, a much-awaited cruise nightlife service is going to be launched on April 28 evening.

A nightlife street will be also arranged to serve dining and coastal excursions along both sides of the jetty of Ha Long International Passenger Port.

The city authorities revealed that there will be 30 cruise ships selected to participate in nightlife activities from 6pm to 10pm. Visitors can enjoy food and drinks on these ships that either stop at the wharf or take tourists around the coastal area.

VNA

This year, the city plans to organise a wide range of activities to boost tourism, aimed to attract 4.5 million tourist arrivals./.