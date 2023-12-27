Ha Nam, Gyeonggi provinces step up cooperation
Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy (R) and Chairperson Yom Jong-hyun of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council at the working session in Ha Nam on December 27. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in 2017, the northern province of Ha Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province have seen their friendship and cooperation deepened and becoming more practical and effective across various areas, Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy has affirmed.
At a working session on December 27 with a visiting delegation of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council, led by its Chairperson Yom Jong-hyun, Thuy noted that the two provinces have maintained information exchange activities and organised numerous visits and working sessions. Gyeonggi has actively assisted Ha Nam in holding investment promotion activities in the RoK.
Currently, Ha Nam is home to 370 FDI projects from 13 countries and territories, including 150 RoK-funded projects worth around 1.7 billion USD.
Thuy proposed the Gyeonggi Provincial Council continue to support Ha Nam in promoting its land, culture, and business climate in Gyeonggi in particular and the RoK in general.
She also suggested further assistance for Ha Nam’s organisation of visits and trade promotion activities in the RoK next year and the maintenance of the two localities’ regular contacts and exchanges.
Agreeing with these proposals, Yom said the Provincial Council will continue popularise and introduce Ha Nam's investment environment to investors in Gyeonggi in particular and the RoK in general.
The two provinces will enhance exchanges in not only the economic and investment fields but also cultural and social aspects, he said./.