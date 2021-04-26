Society Japan-funded project to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts on vulnerable populations The Government of Japan will provide Vietnam with more than 2.8 million USD to finance a project on “Mitigating COVID-19 Impacts on Vulnerable Populations” launched in Hanoi on April 26.

Society Bac Giang improves quality of human resources The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.

Society Rice aid comes for Vietnamese-Cambodians under COVID-19 lockdown The first rice packages to help Vietnamese-Cambodian families living in areas under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, arrived in Preah Sihanouk city of the province of the same name on April 25.

Society Vinh Phuc: wartime bomb moved out of residential area The Military High Command’s sapper force in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on April 25 moved a bomb weighing 340 kg from a residential area in the province’s Vinh Yen City to a safe place.