Hack4Growth launched in Australia
Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.
(Source: hack4growth.org)Sydney (VNA) - Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.
Running until June 12, similar contests will be held simultaneously in North America, Europe, Japan, and Vietnam.
A webinar was held during the Hack4Growth Kick-off 2021 on April 25.
Dr Tran Viet Hung, a successful founder in Silicon Valley and a member of an advisory group in the Prime Minister’s national committee on education-training reform for 2016-2021, affirmed that Vietnam possesses huge opportunities in the development of IT-related start-ups.
He emphasised that Vietnam’s achievements in containing the spread of COVID-19 have turned the country into a destination for investors and businesses across the globe, adding that Vietnamese start-ups will flourish if they are able to seize opportunities.
However, he noted that the number of engineers and high-quality tech products in Vietnam remains modest, adding this is a good chance for young overseas Vietnamese students who wish to return to the homeland to set up their career.
Vu Duy Thuc, CEO of Ohmnilabs, pointed out that Vietnamese start-ups of potential are in education, health care, and e-commerce.
Start-ups are advised to have an open innovation mindset to partner with universities, research institutions, and entrepreneurs to seek new technology solutions.
Hack4Growth is an annual global contest hosted by the Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and endorsed by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.