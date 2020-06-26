Pham Van Giang’s family rose at 4am to harvest their lychee. Today is a special day for the family, as the famous lychee from their hometown, Thanh Ha, is being exported directly to Japan for the first time. Given the difficulties facing fruit exports from COVID-19, those to Japan not only removes a barrier in lychee supply but also presents opportunities to improve the quality of local lychee and raise living standards for local growers.

Besides traditional markets, Hai Duong lychee has conquered two new markets this year, Japan and Singapore, both of which are quite fastidious. This 2020 harvest has been regularly monitored by agricultural authorities in the province and sampled many times prior to export. The sales price of lychee grown under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards is always 10 to 15% higher than lychee grown under other methods.

Hai Duong province has about 10,000ha of lychee, and 40,000 tons are expected from the 2020 crop. Its lychee has earned estimated revenue of over 1,100 billion VND to date, of which Thanh Ha lychee has earned some 900 billion VND./.

VNA