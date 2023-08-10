At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) held a working session with a delegation from Danzhou city, the Chinese province of Hainan on August 10.



Head of the board Le Trung Kien briefed the guests about the overview of Hai Phong, highlighting that the city possesses all five major transportation modes - road, sea, rail, inland waterway, and air. The northern port city is one of the three important economic growth poles in the northern key economic region.



Hai Phong is also aiming toward a free trade zone model that is closely integrated with the development of a modern logistics service hub in the city, especially amid the new context, he said, adding that the city is expanding 15 industrial parks (IPs) on a site of 6,418ha and 23 industrial clusters spanning a total area of 973 ha. The goal is to add an additional 15 IPs and 23 industrial clusters meeting modern standards by 2025.



In the first half of this year, the total foreign direct investment in the city hit 1.98 billion USD, or 165% compared to the same period last year, achieving 99% of the annual plan. Cumulatively, there are 872 active foreign-invested projects worth 26.15 billion USD at present. Among them, 146 projects come from China with a total registered capital of approximately 1.1 billion USD.



Among the 42 countries and territories investing in the city, China ranks third in terms of the number of projects and sixth in value.



Hai Phong always creates the most favourable conditions and wishes to receive support and bilateral cooperation from partners and investors, Kien said.



Zou Guang, Secretary of the Danzhou Party Committee and head of the delegation, wishes to learn from experience in managing seaports, logistics. He also talked about the Free Trade Zone in Hainan and proposed several bilateral cooperation contents./.