Sci-Tech Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society makes debut The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.

Sci-Tech Startup, innovation must be crucial political task: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said startup and innovation must be considered as a crucial political task that contributes to promoting robust economic growth, enhancing competitiveness edge and efficiency of production and business, increasing labour productivity, and opening up a new development space.

Sci-Tech TECHFEST Vietnam 2023 honours innovative solutions With its biodegradable bioplastics product made from organic waste and technology exclusively patented, BUYO Bioplastics became the champion of the National Innovation Technopreneur Contest TECHFEST Vietnam 2023.