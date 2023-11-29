Hai Phong seeks to partner with French firm in vertical farming development
The vertical farming model of France is suitable for development conditions in the northern city of Hai Phong, said Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Tran Quang Tuan.
Harvesting vegetables in a farm of Jungle (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) - The vertical farming model of France is suitable for development conditions in the northern city of Hai Phong, said Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Tran Quang Tuan.
Speaking at a recent working session with representatives of Jungle, a French vertical farming company in the northern Aisne province of France on the occasion of his working trip in France, Tuan said Vietnam has a high demand for clean vegetables and food, and a lack of space.
Hai Phong hopes to set up a partnership with Jungle, towards transferring this smart farming technology to the Vietnamese locality, Hai said.
Tran Manh Hung, head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Science and Technology in France, said that Vietnam and France have many prospects in innovation cooperation, especially for local businesses of the two countries.
With many strengths suitable for application in Vietnam, this farming technology can help address challenges caused by climate change and population growth, he said.
Hung expressed the hope that Vietnamese businesses will sign cooperation agreements with French partners in the field of science and high technology in the coming time.
Established in 2016, Jungle has quickly developed into the biggest vertical farming group in France, which uses the hydroponic farming method for all cultivation activities.
General Director of Jungle Nicolas Seguy said the vertical farming model helps minimise the cultivation area with 98% less land used than growing crops in the field.
The smart farming model also helps save water thanks to hydroponic techniques, reduce labourers and energy consumption, maximise productivity, and prevent many risks caused by climate change as well, he added.
He revealed that with only over 20 labourers, Jungle’s farm in Chateau-Thierry commune in Aisne produced 15.4 tonnes of vegetables, earning an estimated revenue of 820,000 EUR (902,000 USD) in 2023.
Seguy said his firm is willing to share experience in developing the model with international partners, adding that with its strong growth, large population, and increasing role in the region, Vietnam promises to be a potential market for Jungle’s activities./.