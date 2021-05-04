Hai Van Pass has been dubbed "one of the best coast roads in the world" by Jeremy Clarkson, former host of British motoring show Top Gear. The website also recommends that those travelling along the route take the road slow as conditions can become a slightly foggy.

Running for a total length of 20km, the pass has become one of the most popular destinations for visitors to snap photographs, with over 52,000 photos taken at the site uploaded to Instagram.

The global list is based on analysis provided by Pentagon Motor Group, which searches more than seven million Instagram hashtags in order to uncover the world's most stunning routes./.

VNA