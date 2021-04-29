Destinations Village in clouds on top of Ba Na hills With a stunning French colonial architecture, the French village on top of Ba Na hills is among must-see destinations in the coastal city of Da Nang.

Destinations Vung Tau beach city Bai Sau (Back Beach), or Thuy Van Beach, is one of several beautiful beaches in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Destinations Con Dao island home to one of 25 most beautiful beaches worldwide The Bai Dam Trau beach in Con Dao island in Vietnam’s southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been listed among the 25 most beautiful beaches in the world, according to a recent article published by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Destinations Lake Na Hang in northern mountainous province Located 110km north of Tuyen Quang city, Lake Na Hang is where Gam and Nang rivers meet. Covering a total area of 8,000ha, the lake is surrounded by primitive forests, creating an imposing landscape.