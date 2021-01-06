Business Number of new securities trading accounts reaches record high The number of new securities trading accounts of Vietnamese individual investors surpassed 63,600 in December – the highest-ever figure, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Business Vietnam’s 2020 retail sales see lowest growth in nine years Vietnam’s total revenue from retail trade and services reached over 5 quadrillion VND (219.5 billion USD) in 2020, representing a modest yearly rise of 2.6 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Sci-Tech IT application bolstered in State audit activities The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has bolstered the application of information technology (IT) in its activities, as 18 types of auditing software have come into use and remote audits are on the horizon, Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc said on January 5.