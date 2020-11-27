OCOP products on display at Hanoi agriculture fair
At the opening ceremony of the fair (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An agricultural fair to promote “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products from localities nationwide was kicked off on November 26 in Trinh Cong Son pedestrian street in Tay Ho district of Hanoi.
Jointly held by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the district People’s Committee, the four-day event features 120 booths showcasing a wide range of organic and clean farm produce, textiles, and handicrafts, processed products, as well as specialities.
In her opening speech, Deputy Director in charge of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said the fair aims to support localities and businesses facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic through introducing their products and creating chances for Hanoi consumers to access quality products from other localities.
It is expected to not only promote OCOP products but also provide a platform for producers and enterprises to seek partnerships.
In the framework of the event, the “Hanoi Midnight Sale” programme will be organised from 5:00 pm on November 27 to 2:00 am on November 28.
The events are part of Hanoi authorities’ efforts in implementing the OCOP Programme in 2019 – 2020 and promoting domestic consumption, towards fulfilling development goals of the capital in 2020, especially those on retail sales and service revenues./.