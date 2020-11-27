Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on November 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Italy seek ways to bolster economic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy organised an online forum on Vietnam-Italy economic cooperation to beef up bilateral economic relations on November 26.

Business Remittances to Vietnam exceeds 71 bln USD The number of overseas Vietnamese has increased by 800,000 in the past five years, contributing remittances worth over 71 billion USD

Business MoIT pledges to do its best to support Korean firms: Minister The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will make every endeavour to support Korean enterprises and attract high-quality investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Minister Tran Tuan Anh told a workshop hosted by the MoIT in Hanoi on November 26.