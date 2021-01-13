Environment Environment ministry, VFF enhance cooperation The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a conference in Hanoi on January 12 to review their cooperation programme for the 2017-2020 period.

Environment Project helps improve land valuation capacity, land information system A conference was held in Hanoi on January 12 to review a project to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in land pricing and land information system basing on VietLIS – a software providing technical assistance in development of multi-purpose land information system.

Environment Vietnam cracks down on poaching of migratory birds The Biodiversity Conservation Agency is completing a draft directive on strengthening the management of migratory birds in Vietnam for submission to the Prime Minister for approval.