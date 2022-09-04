Hanoi among 12 best places to enjoy the fall season
Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in the fall by the US's CNN Travel. Vietnam is the real bright spot right now and autumn in the capital city is drier and cooler with monsoon season ending, according to CNN. Cool weather and gentle sunshine are ideal for rambling around the city's Old Quarter with its historical streets and shops.
A giant crape-myrtle tree on the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake changes its leaves when autumn arrives. (Photo: VNA)
“Com” (young rice) produced in Vong village with a typical pleasant fragrance, gentle sweetness and soft texture, is a delicacy in the season. (Photo: VNA)
Autumn is when Phan Dinh Phung street shows off its charms with mystical rays of sunlight streaming through branches of hundred-year-old trees. (Photo: VNA)
Girls in white ‘ao dai’ (traditional long dress) pose for a group photo at Hoan Kiem Lake, with the ‘Thap Rua’ (Turtle Tower) on the background. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor tours Hoan Kiem Lake basked in autumn sunshine while taking a cyclo. (Photo: VNA)