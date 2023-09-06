Videos PMI back above 50 mark for first time in six months ​ Vietnam's manufacturing sector returned to growth in August as some signs of recovery in demand supported renewed increases in both new orders and production, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI).

Business Bank loans to real estate business rise in H1 2023 Outstanding loans to the real estate sector in the first half of 2023 surged by 17.4%, exceeding the 10.7% growth rate of the whole of 2022, according to data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Laundromat market growing in Vietnam Vietnam is a huge potential market for the laundromat business thanks to its fast-growing economy and big population, business experts said.

Business AgroViet 2023 to promote Vietnamese, foreign agricultural products Vietnamese and foreign agricultural products will be introduced at the 23rd Vietnam International Agriculture Trade Fair (AgroViet 2023) which will be held in Hanoi from September 14-17.