Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Mayor of Vientiane Capital Athsaphangthong Siphandone at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Construction of new headquarters of the Department of Justice and the People's Procuracy of the Lao capital city Vientiane began on November 5.



The work is the gift of the Hanoi Party Committee, authorities and people to the Lao capital city.



Covering a total area of 2.5ha, the project comprises two three-storied buildings and one one-storied hall, along with auxiliary facilities and technical infrastructure system. It will be built within 12 months at a total cost of 3 million USD.



Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh pledged to direct agencies concerned to ensure the progress of the project.



The Hanoi official is on a two-day working trip to Laos from November 4, during which he also attended a symposium connecting investment, trade and tourism between Hanoi and Vientiane on November 5. It was a follow-up of a conference on investment, trade and tourism promotion between Hanoi and Vientiane and a Vientiane goods exhibition held in Hanoi in August./.