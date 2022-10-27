Politics Two more prosecuted in bribery case at foreign ministry Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 27 that as a result of further investigation into the bribery case that happened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the investigation agency has issued decisions to prosecute, arrest, and search the residences and workplaces of two more defendants.

Politics Health Minister explains implementation of health insurance policy Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan explained several points related to the implementation of health insurance policy designed for residents in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, at the National Assembly on October 27, during the NA's ongoing fourth session in Hanoi.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights importance of ASEAN’s integrity Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s integrity, saying that it is the result of decades-long efforts by its member states.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.