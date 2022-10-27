Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in mass mobilisation
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A training course in mass mobilisation work between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 27.
The Vietnamese commission and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) co-organised the course, which was part of the 2021-2025 cooperation pact between the commission and the Lao committee.
It was an occasion for the sides to discuss, share experiences and update information on outcomes of the mass mobilisation work in the two countries, particularly in socio-economic development, new-style rural area building, and preservation and promotion of traditional culture. Mass mobilisation work at State agencies and in some localities was also tabled for discussion.
In his opening speech, Duong Trung Y, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), said the Parties and States of Vietnam and Laos treasure and pay attention to promoting their comprehensive cooperation, including the cooperation in human resources training.
Y said the course is an opportunity for the sides to share working experience in a bid to improve the quality and effectiveness of mass mobilisation in each country.
The training course will last until November 8, during which the Lao delegation will study ten theoretical topics and joined field trips to a number of localities./.