Hanoi will host 18 events at 15 venues. The venues are all existing facilities, including 12 managed by district-level People’s Committees and five by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports. Upgrades to most venues have been carried out on schedule.



Decorations, communications and other works related to the tournament are being accelerated to create a jubilant atmosphere, reflecting the hospitability of the host country.



The city has also been striving to ensure logistics, transport, tourism, health care and ICT services, while coordinating with the ministries of public security and transport to guarantee security, safety and smooth travel for the delegations in order to promote Hanoi as an attractive, safe and friendly destination.



SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12-23 in Hanoi and 11 other cities and provinces.



This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, the last being in 2003./.

VNA