Hanoi Council devises key tasks, measures to foster development
The Hanoi People’s Council has adopted a resolution on its socio-economic development and budget collection and spending tasks in the second half of 2023, with seven groups of key implementation measures.
The 12th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council took place from July 3 to 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Council has adopted a resolution on its socio-economic development and budget collection and spending tasks in the second half of 2023, with seven groups of key implementation measures.
The resolution was approved at the 12th session of the 16th-tenure municipal People’s Council that wrapped up on July 6.
In his closing remarks, Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan said that this resolution outlines seven groups of key tasks and measures so as to fulfill socio-economic and budgetary targets, including boosting administrative reforms, increasing the decentralisation of power, maintaining administrative discipline, improving the investment and business climate, and tackling difficulties facing enterprises to aid socio-economic recovery and development.
During the three-and-a-half-day session, the municipal People’s Council considered and approved 21 reports and 22 specialised resolutions covering many important issues, including orientations, mechanisms, policies, and solutions for fueling socio-economic development and ensuring social security, he noted.
Deputies of the council highly valued efforts by all-level authorities, sectors, and the entire political system; analysed shortcomings and weaknesses; and proposed feasible solutions to difficulties and obstacles so as to help reach the socio-economic targets for 2023 and the whole tenure.
The municipal People’s Council also held a question-and-answer session on two groups of issues: the realisation of officials’ commitments and promises, and some issues that haven’t been handled effectively; and administrative reforms, e-administration building, and digital transformation at state agencies of Hanoi.
In addition, it also dealt with personnel affairs of the municipal People’s Committee./.