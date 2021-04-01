Hanoi determined to implement socio-economic development solutions
Hanoi continues to affirm its place as one of Vietnam’s economic growth drivers.
A corner of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
According to the municipal People’s Committee, its GDP growth is estimated at 5.17 percent for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 4.13 percent in the same period last year and higher than the country’s average.
In the context of the global economy facing a range of difficulties, Hanoi remains determined to step up business and production and has carried out measures towards this end.
Its agro-forestry-fishery sector grew 2.51 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Weather conditions were favourable for agricultural production in the opening months of the year. Cattle and poultry husbandry developed stably, with the African swine fever brought under control.
The industrial and construction sector grew 7.99 percent, compared to 5.59 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
The service sector saw year-on-year growth of 4.54 percent, driven by the finance-banking-insurance sector (7.43 percent), real estate (7.6 percent), and wholesale and retail (6.77 percent). Several sectors posted contractions, however, including artistic and entertainment activities (15.94 percent), administrative and support services (7.3 percent), and accommodation and catering (6.36 percent).
The city’s total State budget collections were estimated at 72.8 trillion VND (3.15 million USD), equal to 28.9 percent of the target set for 2021 and up 1 percent year-on-year.
The municipal People’s Committee attributed the positive results to the joint efforts and high consensus of the entire political system, the business community, and local people.
It also acknowledged that growth was lower than expectations, and that the transportation, tourism, services, and education and training sectors are still facing challenges from COVID-19.
To achieve the socio-economic development targets set for 2021, the committee asked departments and sectors to continue strengthening pandemic prevention and control measures, doing their best to prevent the pandemic from spreading in the community, keeping a close watch on developments, and making full preparations for all possible scenarios.
The capital will maintain efforts to improve its business and investment environment, administrative reform, and competitiveness, while firmly carrying out activities in support of production and business, encouraging the application of advanced technologies and developing supporting industries and digital transformation.
It will focus on stepping up public investment disbursement and implementation, mobilising private investment in development, helping investors deal with difficulties, and speeding up the process of licensing and implementing projects.
The agricultural sector was advised to keep a close watch on weather developments, step up measures in African swine fever and avian flu A/H5N6 prevention and control, speed up crop restructuring, and expand the application of high technologies.
Hanoi will pay attention to developing production infrastructure and calling on businesses and investors to pour capital into industrial zones, industrial clusters, and hi-tech parks, and at the same time develop the domestic market in line with the “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese products” campaign and implement consumer stimulus plans and promotional programmes.
Attention will also be paid to building and implementing tourism recovery scenarios, stimulating and developing domestic tourism, introducing creative and attractive new tourism products, and intensifying communications to attract more visitors.
At the same time, departments and sectors are requested to increase the material and spiritual lives of local people, ensure social welfare, care for contributors to the revolution, address unemployment, and boost sustainable poverty reduction.
Along with the implementation of the “all people are united to build new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas” campaign, the capital will also make efforts to ensure social safety and order and prevent fires and explosions./.