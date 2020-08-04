Hanoi ensures supply of essential goods
Fruits for sale at a supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai recently worked with some supermarket systems in Hanoi on ensuring the supply of essential goods and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the August 2 meeting, representatives of Co.opmart and Big C supermarkets said that the number of customers coming to their supermarkets has increased in recent days.
The supply of goods at their supermarkets still met demand, said the representatives.
They said that the buying demand might increase when the disease developed, so these businesses have actively increased the stock of goods by two or three times.
At the same time, supermarkets also strictly implemented measures to prevent and control the pandemic for employees, customers and suppliers.
In addition, businesses also increased home deliveries.
Tran Thi Phuong Lan, deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that as soon as there were instructions from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and local authorities on the prevention and control of COVID-19, Hanoi had sent three official letters to commercial and industrial enterprises and people's committees of districts and towns in the area.
They required commercial enterprises to proactively revise their stockpile plans, supply goods and actively serve the needs of the people in the area.
Speaking at the meeting, Hai said that the recent infections in the community showed the complicated nature of the pandemic.
In this context, it is necessary to implement the Government's directive on pandemic prevention and strengthen measures to ensure the supply of essential goods, he said./.