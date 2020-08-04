Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Official clarifies solutions to perform dual tasks of COVID-19 fight, development With drastic, creative, flexible and timely directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the engagement of the whole political system and business community, and the strong support from people, Vietnam has obtained important results in performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.

Business HD Bank’s profit up 31.5 pct. in H1 The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank) reported impressive results on August 3 for the first half of 2020, with pre-tax profit growing 31.5 percent year-on-year to over 2.9 trillion VND (124.3 million USD).