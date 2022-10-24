Hanoi Eye Hospital, Novartis launch glaucoma patient class
The Hanoi Eye Hospital and Novartis Vietnam launched the Glaucoma Hybrid Patient Class, a hybrid patient education model combining face-to-face and online platforms, on October 24.
Different from traditional patient classes organised face to face in hospitals, this hybrid model will make it convenient for more patients to attend and help them with increased awareness and compliance in the treatment of glaucoma, which is known as “the silent thief of vision” causing irreversible loss of vision and is the second leading cause of blindness in Vietnam and in the world.
The programme will take place at three leading eye hospitals in Vietnam, including the Hanoi Eye Hospital, Da Nang Eye Hospital and the Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital, from October to December 2022.
To optimise the effectiveness in raising awareness about glaucoma for patients and their caregivers, each hybrid patient class is implemented simultaneously on two platforms: live at the hospital and online through digital platforms.
At the hospital, the model provides patients with information in the form of infographics about glaucoma, clearly showing the prevalence and risk of glaucoma.
Through digital platforms such as Zalo, Youtube, and the website of Hanoi Eye Hospital, the programme will be deployed to maximise the efficiency of accessing information and knowledge by patients.
“With the combination of both face-to-face and online platforms supported by digital technology, I believe this is a very effective health education patient class model that can help patients and caregivers who cannot go to the hospital still have access to health information, medical advice, and answers to Glaucoma-related questions,” said Hanoi Eye Hospital director Nguyen Xuan Tinh.
In Vietnam, according to a survey conducted by the National Eye Institute and Atlantic Philanthropies in 16 provinces in 2007, 24,800 people were blind in both eyes due to glaucoma. In 2015, there were 13,160 people blind due to glaucoma.
According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world. In 2020, the number of people (ages 40-80) with glaucoma in the world is about 79.6 million, which is predicted to increase to 111.8 million by 2040, of which Asian glaucoma patients account for 47%. In developed countries, about 50% of people with glaucoma do not know they have the disease and do not go to the doctor. Meanwhile, in developing countries, this number can increase to up to 90%./.