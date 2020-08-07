Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without Vietnam's permission void: Spokeswoman Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all activities in its Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos without permission of the country are void and not conducive to peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and that Vietnam resolutely protests those.

Politics US volunteers teaching English to help boost ties The US sending Peace Corps Volunteers to teach English in Vietnam will contribute to promoting the comprehensive partnership between the two countries as well as educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam ready to protect citizens in Beirut The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon to stand ready to protect citizens in Beirut if necessary, ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 6.