Vietnam is considered one of the five nations most affected by climate change, with huge risks of flooding, landslides, earthquakes, and coastal erosion. An international forum held recently in Hanoi encouraged intersectoral research to enhance the efficiency of activities responding to climate change, especially in Asia-Pacific region.

Themed “Towards Sustainable Development – Climate Change Response for Sustainability and Security”, the three-day forum from Nov. 8-10 is one of the National University of Hanoi’s initiatives, aiming to contribute to global efforts in implementing sustainable development goals through sci-tech research and academic exchange.

The event drew nearly 500 delegates, made up of former and incumbent state leaders, heads of business groups and international organisations, as well as domestic and foreign scholars and scientists.

Panel discussions at the event focused on climate change evidence and security, human impacts on climate change, climate change response, policy and governance of climate change response and sustainability, science, technology and education of climate change response and sustainability.-VNA