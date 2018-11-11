Participants at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Forum 2018, hosted by the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, closed on November 10 after two days of working with one plenum, two discussion sessions and two policy dialogues related to sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.



Themed “Towards Sustainable Development-Climate Change Response for Sustainability and Security”, the two-day forum aimed to contribute to global efforts in implementing sustainable development goals through sci-tech research and academic exchange.



At the closing session, representatives of the sub-committees reported the outcomes of discussions of experts and scientists about five groups of issues, including evidence of climate change and security; human influence in climate change; response to climate change; policy and governance in climate change response and sustainable growth; and science, technology, and education on climate change response and sustainable growth.



Experts suggested the Vietnamese government take prioritized solutions to improve the country’s capacity in coping with climate change and call for the whole society’s due attention to environmental protection while boosting economic development.



The enhancement of public awareness and building of capacity in climate change adaptation should be conducted regularly, they said.



Delegates held that the discussion outcomes of international experts would be valuable lessons for Vietnam in dealing with challenges caused by climate change.



Reports presented at the forum also provided foundations for Vietnam to prepare a report for the 24th Conference of the Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Poland in December.



Policy recommendations on climate change adaptation toward sustainable development in cities and natural disaster prevention and control in the Red River and Mekong Deltas will help Vietnam realize the Party’s resolutions on natural resource and environment management, climate change response, calamity mitigation and sustainable development.-VNA