Hanoi, Giap Bat train stations to be relocated for Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi urban railway line
The railway infrastructure of Hanoi and Giap Bat train stations will be relocated to make room for the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi urban railway line, according to the Transport Ministry.
Hanoi station (Photo: VNA)
In a written reply to Hanoi voters' question on the construction pace of the Ngoc Hoi station complex, the ministry said the Hanoi People’s Committee will be the main investor of the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi line, and will be responsible for the depot area of the line.
The transport ministry has instructed the Railway Project Management Board to hand over documents on the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi project to Hanoi authorities in order to speed up the project.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)As the Hanoi and Giap Bat stations will change from being national railway terminals to metro stations, the ministry will cooperate with relevant authorities to relocate the national railway infrastructure at the two stations to make room for the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi project.
The first stage of the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi project had been approved to be implemented from 2007 to 2017. In 2017, adjustments of the project were approved, under which it will be carried out from 2017 to 2024. The project has total investment of over 81.5 trillion VND (3.48 billion USD)./.