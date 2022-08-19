Business European scholars impressed by Vietnam’s development Vietnam's economy has recorded spectacular development across fields in recent years, especially in trade, according to scholars from the European Institute of Asian Studies (EIAS).

Business Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on August 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,205 VND/USD on August 19, up 13 VND from the previous day.

Business Indochina Kajima builds Wink Hotel in Hai Phong city Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture between Vietnam's Indochina Capital and Japan’s Kajima Corporation, on August 18 began the construction of a Wink Hotel, a revolutionary new hospitality brand, in the northern port city of Hai Phong.