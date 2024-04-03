Representatives from The Department of Public Security of Hanoi and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow at the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Department of Public Security of Hanoi and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow on April 3 held talks and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many fields.

Accordingly, the two agencies will strengthen cooperation in mutual legal assistance, transnational and high-tech crime prevention and control, and ensuring security and safety of the two countries' embassies in each other's territories.



At the talks, Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Hai Trung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security, called on the Moscow delegation to share its experience and assist the Hanoi Department of Public Security, in applying advanced technologies to ensure security and order in the city, firstly the operation of a security surveillance camera system.

He also proposed the guests to share experience in ensuring cyber security and safety; administrative and social order management; security and order management at metro stations and on urban trains as well as in guaranteeing security and safety of diplomatic representative agencies, businessmen, foreign students, and expatriates in the capital cities of the two countries.



The two sides will continue to implement the cooperation agreements signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, especially those on mutual legal assistance, new types of crimes, and hi-tech crimes. They will devised a plan to deploy the MoU signed by the two agencies.

For his part, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow Major General Novikov Vladislav Anatolievich said that the MoU signed by the two agencies will open a new period of development for both sides, helping to promote cooperation between the administrations of the two cities.

He emphasised that the Russian side is always ready to support and meet all needs of the Hanoi Department of Public Security.

At the talks, the two sides discussed issues, including cybercrime prevention and control, information security, and the fight against transnational and organised crimes./.