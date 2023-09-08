Society Ca Mau border guards launche measures, seeks IUU warning removal The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau’s border guards have so far carried out various measures joining the nation’s concerted efforts to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and get the yellow card imposed by the European Commission (EC) on IUU fishing lifted.

Society Timely medical aid given to foreign seamen injured at sea The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre of Zone 3 on September 8 announced that its rescuers have delivered medical aid to and carried two foreign seamen who got work accident at sea to Vung Tau city.

Society Vietnam-RoK Festival kicks off in Da Nang The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Festival was kicked off in the central beach city of Da Nang on September 7.

Society Binh Duong on right track in developing smart city: IFC Binh Duong is on the right track towards its goal of smart and sustainable development when focusing on innovation, shifting to modern industries with high added value, and investing in infrastructure, social housing and education, said a supervision delegation from the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).