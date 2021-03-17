Hanoi needs 65.4 trillion VND for metro line No. 5
Hanoi aims to mobilise 65.4 trillion VND (2.82 billion USD) for the metro line No. 5 connecting Van Cao and Hoa Lac, scheduled to be put into operation in 2026, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
The total route will run 38.43km, with a 6.5km underground section and 2km of elevated rails. (Photo: baodautu.vn)
The municipal People’s Committee has sent its recommendations regarding the pre-feasibility study report for the project to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
It also suggested adjusting the structure of capital sources for the metro line, with 15 trillion VND to be sourced from public investment and savings during the 2021-2025 period, 10-12 trillion VND from the equitisation and capital divestment of enterprises, 15 trillion VND from property auction, 10 trillion VND worth of bonds, and the remainder from loans.
The investment mobilisation for the entire route will be carried out in one phase only, instead of two phases as initially scheduled.
The total route will run 38.43km, with a 6.5km underground section and 2km of elevated rails. It will have 21 stations with six underground.
This will help passengers move quickly and conveniently from the suburbs to the city centre and reduce urban traffic density while improving travel conditions./.